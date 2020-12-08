Advertisement

First District Health Unit provides update on COVID vaccine rollout

By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit provided an update to the Minot community on COVID-19 vaccine plans at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Executive Director of First District Lisa Clute confirmed that vaccinations will become available to some in the state as soon as Dec. 14.

Clute said 6,850 vaccinations will come into North Dakota next week. Those will go to Minot, Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks hospitals.

She added that 7,800 vaccines will come in the following week, and those will also go to healthcare providers.

Clute said the same week 13,000 vaccines will go to public health units to vaccinate EMS workers.

The week of Dec. 27 Clute said we will receive an additional 9,750 vaccines.

Those will go directly into the healthcare systems, and another 5,700 will go to First District, according to Clute.

“EMS and fire that is going out on EMS calls will have vaccines available to them late December first part of January,” said Clute

Clute added that projections on when the vaccine will be made fully public depend on how many first responders and healthcare workers participate in the vaccination.

First District covers seven counties across North Central North Dakota.

