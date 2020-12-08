Envirothon works through pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Sports were not the only extracurriculars impacted by the pandemic.

Other school activities suffered this year under the coronavirus restrictions. One of those is the Envirothon, a competition helping students learn more about the environment and how to take care of it.

The state level competition this year was canceled. Only the Lewis and Clark regional competition was held, it was online, and students from any school were welcome.

Staff are meeting next week to discuss how the 2021 competition will look.

“Regions held their first virtual competition. I’d say that was an overall success considering you had to do it virtually and it’s not always as exciting, but we got teams to compete. It’s had ups and downs, but we’ve learned,” said Andrea Peterson, ND Envirothon coordinator.

The online competition had 15 teams from 10 schools.

