CHI St. Alexius staff says Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are ethical

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts believe the COVID vaccines might be the key to the end of the global public health crisis.

However, with certain vaccinations come ethical controversies. Some worry that their development violates the ethics of their religious beliefs. This may stop some people from getting something that could potentially save their lives. However, staff at CHI St. Alexius say both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines coming out are considered ethical by Catholic standards.

“Some of the vaccine lines are derived from stem cells or aborted fetuses in the distant past. And, these two that we’re speaking about are not,” said CHI St. Alexius Pharmacy Quality and Clinical Research Manager Joan Galbraith.

Galbraith says the Vatican, the Catholic Health Association and CommonSpirit Health have vetted both vaccines. She says both have been established as ethical.

