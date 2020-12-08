Advertisement

Businesses continue to open and expand in Mandan

Mandan Businesses
Mandan Businesses
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s business sector is growing despite the pandemic.

Puerto Rican restaurant Sabor Latino recently opened downtown. Co-owners Josue Rodriguez and Raymond Terez opened Nov. 21.

Manager Lorraine Maldonado Torres says they chose the spot because Mandan is a great place for growing a business. She says customers have been supportive of the restaurant while following CDC guidelines.

“We feel excited and thankful for the opportunity the City of Mandan has given us and the help,” said Maldonado Torres.

In November, engineering and consulting services firm Burian & Associates and Professional Touch Detail Center opened for business.

Station West Bar & Grill reopened under new ownership.

Hugo Home Improvement and Signature Events are undergoing expansions.

