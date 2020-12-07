Advertisement

Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers

(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Philadelphia Eagles benched former NDSU QB Carson Wentz Sunday during the Eagles 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

When Wentz was pulled, he was 6 for 15 for 79 yards. 

Second Round draft pick from this season and former Heisman Trophy finalist Jalen Hurts came in to finish the game.

Hurts threw for 109 yards with 5 competitions on 12 attempts. Hurts had one touchdown throw as well as an interception.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Peterson would not say who will be the starter next week when the Eagles take on the top ranked team currently in the NFC the New Orleans Saints.

