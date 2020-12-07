Vaccines for the general public could be available by this spring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Department of Health leaders said health care and long-term care workers would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But who comes next hasn’t been firmly established.

The priority list is still fluid, depending on a person’s exposure to the virus and it may take some time before the vaccine is readily available to everyone.

Although those in the first phase could get their COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, State Health Department leaders are estimating the vaccine won’t become widely available for all North Dakotans until sometime this spring.

Whether people agree on who gets the vaccine first, a bigger question may be what percentage of the general public is even interested in getting the vaccine?

A fear of needles isn’t the only thing stopping people from wanting the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are skeptical that it was developed too quickly.

“I’m not going to get one. I’m not going to get one for my family. Our family is very strong in the fact that, no! This is something that if you guys want to go ahead and be the test rats basically, go ahead,” said Bismarck resident Mateena Heaton.

Others said they’re counting down the days until they can get vaccinated.

“Can’t wait to get in line,” said Bismarck resident Bud Etzold.

Even those who “can’t wait” to get the vaccine agree healthcare workers and long-term care workers are top priority.

“I think that’s the one thing that is obvious is that obviously our people that are serving them need to get everything first.”

Who comes after those workers is still up in the air. The Vaccine Ethics Committee is contemplating when and in what order people of 65 years of age or older, people with comorbidities and essential workers could get vaccinated.

“I would need this group to further prioritize in case we don’t have enough vaccine. I don’t know that I could do people with underlying health conditions plus people 65 and older,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Howell said the answer as to who is next in line to get the vaccine is dependent on manufacturing, if more vaccines are approved, and how many people opt in for the vaccine in earlier groups.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are already allocated and expected to be in North Dakota by Dec. 14.

As for the next in line after healthcare and long-term care workers, state vaccine planners still have some time to keep having that discussion.

