Stabbing suspect pleads guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered

Ikenna Anugwom
Ikenna Anugwom(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 20-year-old Bismarck man accused of stabbing a man has signed a plea agreement Monday, pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Ikenna Anugwom pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit burglary, and terrorizing.

The plea agreement dropped the conspiracy to commit murder charge to aggravated assault.

A Morton County judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation for Anugwom.

Police say Anugwom broke into a home in Mandan and stabbed a man multiple times in March.

Two other suspects, Bray Willey, and Maria Felix are scheduled for a jury trial in December.

