Advertisement

Role of EMS workers increases during pandemic

(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Community Ambulance Service said their role in keeping the community safe has increased since the start of the pandemic.

According to Community Ambulance, EMS workers responded to about 900 calls a month at the start of the year.

But in the last three months, leadership with the ambulance service said that number has increased by 200 to 300 calls, most in need of respiratory care.

They also said with hospitals full that they are spending more time with patients.

“With the increase in calls that would be COVID in nature, we’ve had to wait in the ER parking lot waiting for beds to open up. So, we’re with the patients longer and treating them for longer periods of time, said Marcy Kuhnhenn, Community Ambulance Service Clinical Analyst.

Hospital leadership also said that they have had to add extra shifts to keep up with the increased call demands.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Red and blue lights
Bismarck police investigating drive by shooting
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 6.9% daily rate; 7,521 tests, 474 positive, 6 deaths
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
NDSU Protests
NDSU President responds to protests following students’ racist Snapchat group

Latest News

North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation first COVID death
DOCR Reports First COVID-19-related Death of a Resident
Funeral Home Demand
Funeral homes feel demand from COVID-19
Ethan Harvey
$5,000 bond set for suspect arrested in Wilton pursuit
Applications open for 2021 specialty crop grants
Ag policy shifting after election