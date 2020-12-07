Role of EMS workers increases during pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Community Ambulance Service said their role in keeping the community safe has increased since the start of the pandemic.

According to Community Ambulance, EMS workers responded to about 900 calls a month at the start of the year.

But in the last three months, leadership with the ambulance service said that number has increased by 200 to 300 calls, most in need of respiratory care.

They also said with hospitals full that they are spending more time with patients.

“With the increase in calls that would be COVID in nature, we’ve had to wait in the ER parking lot waiting for beds to open up. So, we’re with the patients longer and treating them for longer periods of time, said Marcy Kuhnhenn, Community Ambulance Service Clinical Analyst.

Hospital leadership also said that they have had to add extra shifts to keep up with the increased call demands.

