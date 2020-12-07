Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 4,824 tests, 365 positive, 9 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.2%* Monday. There are 304 currently hospitalized (-1 change) with 45 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 4,824 tests, 365 were positive. There were 9 new deaths (1022 total). 4,758 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.6%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,824 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,196,950 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

365 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

83,342 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.17% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,758 - Total Active Cases

-211 Individuals from Yesterday

563 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (462 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

77,562 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

304 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 - Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (1,022 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 40s from Foster County.

Man in his 60s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 90s from Pierce County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Man in his 70s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 3

· Barnes County – 9

· Benson County - 15

· Bottineau County – 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 36

· Cass County – 110

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 1

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County - 1

· Foster County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 38

· Griggs County - 3

· Kidder County - 2

· McHenry County – 2

· McKenzie County - 2

· McLean County – 3

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 11

· Mountrail County – 4

· Nelson County - 3

· Pembina County – 3

· Pierce County - 2

· Ramsey County – 23

· Ransom County – 3

· Richland County - 8

· Rolette County – 21

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County - 1

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 8

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 4

· Walsh County - 3

· Ward County – 18

· Wells County - 1

· Williams County – 15

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.