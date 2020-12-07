Meet the college student who made the state’s COVID dashboard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state COVID-19 dashboards you see updated every day were created by a college student.

University of Mary Electrical Engineering major Joshua Reiner used what he learned in the classroom to help the state’s COVID-19 data reporting process become more efficient.

Recording data once took countless hours of analyzing numerous spreadsheets.

Now, with Reiner’s new method of reporting data, the process takes 10 minutes.

For many college students like Reiner, spring and summer internships were canceled this year because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from looking for other opportunities.

He decided to apply for a job with the state Special Projects and Analytics Division as a data analyst.

With a few clicks of a button, Reiner can update North Dakota COVID-19 dashboards with new data, and it’s all because of Microsoft Power Business Intelligence or Power BI.

The system that collects data from a variety of databases and simplifies that information to make it more understandable.

“I saw all these sheets everywhere. I was like I need a software to bring all this together and for me to do all the calculations that I need to do and without a bunch of copy and pasting. That’s what I needed and that’s what Power BI allowed for in this situation,” said Reiner.

It took Reiner a couple of months to learn the system and create the dashboards.

He shared what he learned with the Special Projects and Analytics Division team and soon his data reports were made public for the entire state.

“I have been supper happy with his work. He’s been great to work with and always brings in kind of the new ideas, so it’s been really great,” said North Dakota State Epidemiologist Tracy Miller, Ph.D.

Reiner is a senior and will graduate April of 2021.

The University of Mary is allowing Reiner to receive internship credits for the work he’s doing with the division.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.