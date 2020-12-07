Local artists promoted in Watford City businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Art in Business is a month-long event in Watford City that promotes the sale of local artists’ art in Watford City businesses. The Long X Arts Foundation wanted to find a way to give more exposure to several artists from Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana, and so far it’s been a success.

Maria Borkowski has been drawn to photography since she could hold a camera. She’s been slowly growing her business, and now her art is for sale in Hometown Homemade in Watford City.

“Having it in a store-front is really, it’s kind of a mind-trip to walk in and go, hey that’s mine. I really like the way it looks in here. I like the concept of people wanting my art,” said Maria Borkowski.

There are five businesses participating in the art event where you can find anything from locally-made jewelry to pottery and paintings. Some pieces have been selling quickly, and the artists aren’t the only ones who benefit from it.

“We all felt it was a win-win for both the artists and the retailer because there’s a new reason to come in, it’s fresh, it’s exciting to see handmade items, and art makes a real personal gift, and shopping local is really important right now,” said Long X Arts Foundation Director Jessie Scofield.

Rhianna’s Boutique, Hometown Homemade, Door 204, the Long X Visitor Center, and Meyer’s Department Store have are participating in the event. Scofield says it could possibly spark more events in the future that connect local businesses and artists.

