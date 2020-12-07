Holiday shipping numbers skyrocket as people avoid holiday gatherings

MINOT, N.D. – As the pandemic rolls into the holiday season, many mandates and health guidelines restrict families and friends from coming together.

While Zoom and other video call apps help bring families together virtually, it does not replace gift-giving, turning many to the mail.

This increase in holiday shipping is breaking records at post offices across the county.

The holidays usually stir up quite a bit of hustle and bustle, but this year the post office is seeing a whole new side to the holiday frenzy.

“It does help with COVID a lot. I think it makes people feel safer, with that being said I would prefer to give them in person, but it’s safer for everyone,” said April Osz, a Minot resident mailing gifts.

This gift-giver is not alone, the post office seeing record numbers of packages and parcels.

This holiday season, more people are turning to shipping rather than giving their gifts in person. The post office in Minot handles more than 10,000 packages a day.

“I have been here in Minot for seven years and we are really, we are shipping two loads directly out to the air force base every day. And we have packages like you wouldn’t believe. I would say there are going to be up by 25 to 50% this year,” said Minot USPS Supervisor Sherry McConnell.

The postal service seeing one of its busiest holiday seasons across the country, but assuring they are able to handle the workload.

“Processing and delivery networks are designed to react to that, almost in an elastic way, where they can move back and forth depending on volume and adjust schedules, add additional personnel, open up additional locations, all to support the increase in packages,” said Floyd Wagoner, a USPS communications specialist in Denver.

Being able to send gifts to everyone in a time of when they need it most.

“My very best girlfriend sent me a tinsel Christmas tree this year, and after receiving it and setting it up it pretty much started the holidays for us, so it was a really nice thing,” said Lindsey LaBarge, a Minot resident mailing gifts.

Shipping holiday joy across the world.

This year, the USPS is encouraging everyone to use their online services, which has almost all of the features as the office does. They also have a self-service kiosk to avoid lines and long wait times. The last day to ship ground service to have your package make it to its destination before Christmas is Dec. 15.

