Great Plains Food Bank sees 45% increase in people in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Great Plains Food Bank staff said they’ve seen a 45% increase in the number of people needing food assistance statewide.

That amounts to 3.3 million additional meals since March. Great Plains estimated they will need $14 million over the next year to meet demand. To help support this service Hess Corporation donated $100,000 to the food bank.

“Many are quarantined or homebound because of COVID-19. They are our family, our friends, our neighbors, and they are struggling, but no matter what their situation is, one fact remains, no one deserves to go hungry,” said Melissa Sobolik, Ending Hunger 2.0 Director.

