Funeral homes feel demand from COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A growing number of COVID-related deaths in North Dakota has placed an increased demand on funeral homes.

Mike Nathe, the owner of Bismarck Funeral Home, says the number the funerals have increased since August and have risen between 50%-100%.

He also says the grieving process has gotten harder for families dealing with the loss of a loved one to the Coronavirus.

The Bismarck Funeral Home has been a busy place this year, even though rooms like this are virtually empty for services.

“We’ve seen the attendance to funerals drop by 2/3 easily,” said Nathe.

Nathe says the home has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 deaths.

“I’ve had a couple of friends die from complications of COVID,” said Jim Schmidt, a Bismarck resident.

Many residents in the community can agree, everyone knows someone who has been affected by the virus.

“Those are the deaths we’re really seeing increase right now on top of the normal course of the deaths we see in a year, and that is what is really adding to the case load for funeral homes this year,” said Nathe.

“A couple of my friends have passed from it, and they were healthy and just like that, they got sick and then they got a little bit better and then they got a little bit worse and then they got a lot worse,” said Schmidt.

For the families, who pick out the caskets and urns, the grieving process is much harder. Funeral services have begun adapting by offering virtual services for those who cannot attend in person with the hopes of bringing closure to the families in need.

Nathe says he expects the number of pandemic funerals to subside once a vaccine is produced or herd immunity takes place.

He expects a second wave of high funeral numbers to come this January and February during the peak of flu season.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.