Advertisement

Trump to honor legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.
This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the selection of Gable for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bringing him on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters. The ceremony on Monday at the White House fulfills that commitment.

Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the award during Trump’s time in office. Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles. During his six matches at the Munich Olympics, he went unscored upon.

Gable would go on to an incredibly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa, where his teams won 15 NCAA titles.

The White House said in announcing the ceremony that Gable has “inspired thousands of athletes in Iowa, the United States, and the world.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

Last week, Trump presented the medal to college football Hall of Famer and political ally Lou Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 6.9% daily rate; 7,521 tests, 474 positive, 6 deaths
Red and blue lights
Bismarck police investigating drive by shooting
NDSU Protests
NDSU President responds to protests following students’ racist Snapchat group
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers

Latest News

There's a lot of fiction going around when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine rumor and myths
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
Two children missing after Texas slaying; Amber Alert expected soon
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2005 file photo, retiring Sen. Paul Sarbanes speaks to a crowd during a...
Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland has died at 87
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students