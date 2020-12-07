City of Williston holds Christmas Tree Ornament Contest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids of all ages are participating in the City of Williston Community Christmas Tree Ornament Contest. It ended Sunday, and eight winners from different age groups will be announced Monday.

The Carrier family participated in the contest because they love creativity. After several days of working on their ornaments, were ready to hang them on the city’s 80-foot Christmas tree among other unique creations.

“Colored it with spots and triangles and letters and stripes,” said pre-schooler Kyler Carrier.

The children hanging their ornaments on the tree were excited that they had a hand in a bigger city project.

“Because to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” said seventh-grader Tage Carrier.

The ornament contest is being held in lieu of the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony that they decided not to hold this year due to COVID-19.

“It’s amazing all the different things the city has come up with, even through the pandemic, to keep everybody involved and still create a little Christmas magic,” said Kolby Carrier.

If you’d like to enter the contest, full instructions are on the City of Williston Facebook Page.

