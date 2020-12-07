Ag policy shifting after election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the White House in transition to the next administration, change is underway. North Dakota agriculture leaders are trying to get into newcomers’ ears so they can get up to speed on the biggest issues facing the Midwest.

The Trump administration was a roller coaster of emotion for many in the agriculture sector. Years of trade wars and trade deals had a big impact on how much farmers could sell and at what price. But as the new occupants of the White House move in, ag leaders are pushing for what’s next on the docket.

Amongst the biggest issues facing North Dakota is farm labor. The state is routinely shorthanded on farms, but the pandemic closed borders just before planting season; meaning foreign labor couldn’t get to the states. And it may continue into next year.

“We have no idea what we’re heading into for this next 2021 season. We’re concerned greatly. And the reality is we probably won’t know until things blow up,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Meanwhile, corn growers are hoping the transition brings the end of a years-long battle affecting corn demand. America has to produce a certain amount of ethanol each year, but the EPA gave an unprecedented number of waivers for refineries from using it. This dropped ethanol production and use by hundreds of millions of gallons, affecting the plants and corn growers who rely on ethanol production for sales.

“The EPA has taken discretions, perhaps you could argue, don’t follow the intent of the law. So what we’re asking is that the new administration, the EPA administrator whoever that may end up being, that they look at the intent of Congress,” said CEO of Midwest AgEnergy Jeff Zueger.

Throughout 2020, more than a million acres of corn weren’t planted in North Dakota due to poor planting conditions. So while the short supply matched the decreased demand, the ethanol plants suffered for much of the year.

Ag leaders say they are remaining optimistic for the upcoming season and for the incoming administration. Agencies are having ongoing talks with the transition team and incoming lawmakers so they can hit the ground running and avoid any major issues like we saw in 2020.

