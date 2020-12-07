Advertisement

$5,000 bond set for suspect arrested in Wilton pursuit

Ethan Harvey
Ethan Harvey(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Friday afternoon for leading deputies on a pursuit through the city of Wilton.

Burleigh County deputies say they were attempting to pull over Ethan Harvey for not having front plates and having a cracked windshield.

Harvey sped away from deputies on Highway 83 before continuing into Wilton and then onto 66th Street.

Deputies say Harvey reached speeds of 68 mph in a 20 mph zone.

When Harvey stopped, deputies found THC wax in his vehicle along with a license plate that didn’t match his car.

Harvey was arrested for fleeing a police office, reckless endangerment, possession of a control substance, driving under suspension and unlawful use of plates.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Red and blue lights
Bismarck police investigating drive by shooting
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 6.9% daily rate; 7,521 tests, 474 positive, 6 deaths
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
NDSU Protests
NDSU President responds to protests following students’ racist Snapchat group

Latest News

North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation first COVID death
DOCR Reports First COVID-19-related Death of a Resident
Funeral Home Demand
Funeral homes feel demand from COVID-19
Applications open for 2021 specialty crop grants
Ag policy shifting after election