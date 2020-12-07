$5,000 bond set for suspect arrested in Wilton pursuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Friday afternoon for leading deputies on a pursuit through the city of Wilton.

Burleigh County deputies say they were attempting to pull over Ethan Harvey for not having front plates and having a cracked windshield.

Harvey sped away from deputies on Highway 83 before continuing into Wilton and then onto 66th Street.

Deputies say Harvey reached speeds of 68 mph in a 20 mph zone.

When Harvey stopped, deputies found THC wax in his vehicle along with a license plate that didn’t match his car.

Harvey was arrested for fleeing a police office, reckless endangerment, possession of a control substance, driving under suspension and unlawful use of plates.

