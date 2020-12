MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Farmers and ranchers, mark your calendars!

The KMOT Ag Expo is moved to March 3, 4, and 5 for the safety of our exhibitors and show guests.

We look forward to seeing you March 3, 4, and 5 at the largest indoor farm show in the Midwest, the KMOT Ag Expo.

Any questions please email todd.telin@gray.tv or jeffrey.emmert@gray.tv

