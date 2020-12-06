Advertisement

Virtual car seat help is available during pandemic

(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Health is reminding people of the car seat safety check options available during this pandemic.

While there is the typical face-to-face option where the caregiver and certified child passenger safety technician are wearing masks, patrons can also get help virtually, via Zoom, or over the phone.

“Four out of five car seats are misused, so knowing that face-to-face contact is less popular right now, we just want people to know that, there’s other alternatives,” said Dawn Mayer, state child passenger safety program director.

For additional information on child passenger safety, called the NDDoH Child Passenger Safety Program at 701-328-4533.

