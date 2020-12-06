ND Ag Hall of Fame seeking candidates for 2021

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Applications have opened up to nominate a lucky farmer into the State Agriculture Hall of Fame for 2021.

Individuals elected into the hall of fame must be at least 45 years old, have retired from an ag-related career, and have an accumulated 20 years of service to the state’s agriculture industry. The application deadline is Jan. 1, 2021. For additional information you can contact the North Dakota Winter show at 701-845-1401.

Ag Hall of Fame Commissioner Tim Ost said they are hoping to expand the number of applicants for the 2021 Winter show.

“We look for somebody that, or want to recognize someone who has made a meaningful contribution to the state’s Ag industry and there are a lot of people out there and we’re just trying to find those people,” said Ost.

The 2021 winner will be recognized at next year’s North Dakota Winter Show tentatively scheduled for the first week of March.

The link to the application is available on the North Dakota Winter Show’s website here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.