Mentored deer hunt

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last time Randy Meissner was deer hunting, he was a sophomore in high school.

“My parents got a divorce and my dad eventually got a job out of state. He was the one that was always taking us hunting and fishing. And so those hunting trips got to be fewer and far between,“ Meissner said.

Meissner was a little nervous about going deer hunting this fall, until coworker and mentor Brian Schaffer took time out of his fall hunting to prepare Randy for his first deer hunt in more than 35 years.

“I didn’t really realize how fortunate I was as a young man. My father and his friends were all very helpful in my development as a young outdoorsman. And they spent a lot of time and sacrificed a lot of their time to teach me different things,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer took steps before the hunt to make sure Meissner was confident during the hunt.

“It had been so long since I’d fired any kind of firearm. And so, we did some target shooting before we went and I did better than I thought I would and, so, that kind of helped with the confidence level,” Meissner said.

On the second trip out this year that perfect opportunity was in front of him.

“The deer stood still and made a really good sight picture. We kind of worked on breathing and being relaxed when you pull the trigger. And the whole process just kind of worked like clockwork,” Meissner said.

“It’s pretty awesome to watch somebody harvest their first deer and walk up on that deer and help them. It’s just a part of hunting that I value more and more as I get older and I encourage people to get out there and give it a try,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer has some advice for anyone interested in being a mentor.

“It’s critical when you’re working with new hunters, I’ve learned that you need to make that commitment to take them for a couple of years to really build their confidence and teach them some skills so they can be successful on their own,” Schaffer said.

Meissner also has some advice for a new hunter or a hunter who hasn’t been in the field for a while.

“Ask a lot of questions. Never ever be afraid to ask somebody questions,” Meissner said.

This is Mike Anderson in the North Dakota Outdoors.

