Memorial honoring COVID victims comes to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Over the weekend, the state of North Dakota surpassed 1,000 deaths of people with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Back in October, a Bismarck man set up a memorial to those lost to COVID in the state capital.

Sunday, he brought his memorial to Minot.

COVID Memorial Project Organizer Carl Young planted roughly 260 flags at Roosevelt Park in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

Young set up a similar memorial in Fargo last month.

He says the tribute was inspired by his own mother who passed due to complications of COVID.

Young said it is meant to commemorate those who have died and show support for those who have responded to it.

“The memorial is two-fold. It’s is one to remember everybody that has passed so far in North Dakota alone and to bring attention to the mental health needs of the front line medical workers, the funeral home staff, and the morgue technician, and the families,” said Young.

The memorial will be up for a week at Roosevelt Park.

Visit the COVID memorial project website to donate.

