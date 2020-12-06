Doctors say avoiding infection is important this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An ongoing pandemic, COVID cases continuing to break state records and an upcoming flu season all making doctors nervous about hospital capacity.

Health care professionals say it’s important to know the steps you can take for staying as healthy as possible this winter.

The risk of catching a virus increases in the winter months as people huddle indoors.

“It’s going to be a complicated winter with COVID. And so, if we could make it less complicated by having our influenza vaccines up to date, that would make things a lot easier in the long run,” said Sanford In-Patient Pharmacist Supervisor Greg Fritz.

On top of vaccinations, doctors say boosting your immune system will help you fight off illnesses.

“We’re not going out as much because of social distance and quarantine, so it’s really important to supplement with Vitamin D and talk to your doctor about the optimal dose,” said Physician Nutrition Specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis.

Health professionals say it’s important not to let your guard down and skimp on Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“Keep that mask on. Keep washing your hands, and do the social distancing as they’ve recommended. That will help greatly as well.”

The CDC recommends getting lots of sleep and plenty of other vitamins such as iron, folate, vitamin a and zinc.

For more information on immune boosters or ways to avoid infection, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control website.

