Bismarck police investigating drive by shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating an early morning drive by shooting.

Police say someone fired at least two rounds from a moving vehicle at another car in the 2100 block of State Street. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One bullet did hit the car, but neither the man nor the woman inside the car were hurt.

No arrests have been made. Police believe it was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

