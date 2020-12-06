Advertisement

Bismarck police investigating drive by shooting

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating an early morning drive by shooting.

Police say someone fired at least two rounds from a moving vehicle at another car in the 2100 block of State Street. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One bullet did hit the car, but neither the man nor the woman inside the car were hurt.

No arrests have been made. Police believe it was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

