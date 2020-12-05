Advertisement

Man in custody after barricading himself in Williston home

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 44-year old man is in custody in Williams County after barricading himself in a home in Williston early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of 14th Street West just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say the man locked himself in the house when police arrived.

Not many details have been released, but police say the man was eventually taken into custody for questioning.

Williston police are investigating the incident.

