University students paint windows at retirement community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of students from the University of Mary spent their Saturday bringing Christmas spirit to the residents of Primrose Retirement Community.

Students with the Emerging Leadership Academy painted windows and decorated the patios of those living in the retirement community.

They say they saw a need to bring joy to the residents who are having to isolate themselves from the community during the pandemic.

“Even though it is important to provide for their safety and their wellbeing, that is the highest priority, there is a lot of suffering that is happening when they are being isolated and feeling alone. So we came together and a bunch of us who had worked in senior centers said that is something we really wanted to focus on. We really wanted to provide that connection to people,” said Noelle Flodin, a senior at the University of Mary.

The students also visited with residents through their windows, to provide them with socialization.

Another group from the university’s Emerging Leadership Academy is working with students in the Bismarck community.

