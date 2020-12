BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health has indefinitely suspended its planned merger with Intermountain Healthcare.

The decision follows the departure of Sanford president and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who held the position for 25 years.

Sanford said the change in leadership caused the merger to pause so the organization could address other pressing needs.

