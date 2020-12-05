Pride of Dakota goes on with COVID guidelines in place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Pride of Dakota Showcase traditionally draws big crowds in Bismarck only weeks before Christmas.

You might have assumed that this event, like so many others, would be cancelled.

But it opened as scheduled today.

North Dakota’s economy has taken some real hits since the pandemic began, and some have been hit harder than others.

Many business depend on the Pride of Dakota showcases for the majority of their income.

”Having events like Pride of Dakota where we can showcase and have people come, it means so much to be able to continue the rest of the year and do what we do by having these big impact months of December and November,” said Grateful Cratefulls co-owner Dani Gilseth.

This year’s event will look a little different because of COVID-19. Guidelines include, mandated masks, controlled entrance and exit, one-way shopping traffic, 10 feet space between vendors, a designated concession area for eating and much more.

”If we take this away, in some of their cases some have said this is 80% of our revenue for the year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Those rules are designed to keep everybody safe.

But, it’s tough to control a crowd.

”We put a little bit of social responsibility on people as they come in and just hope that people kind of respect one another’s spacing as they come into the thing,” said Bismarck Event Center sales and marketing manager.

There are capacity limits.

Ensuring that those are followed will be up to event center staff.

But they’re also depending on vendors and shoppers to follow the guidelines.

”Everybody has masks on, they have sanitizer everywhere, so it’s fairly safe here, you feel safe,” said shopper Valerie Meyers. The event runs through December 6.

