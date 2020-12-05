Pickup, semi collide in NE in Minot

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A pickup truck struck an 18-wheeler semi early Friday evening in northeast Minot, according to the Ward County Sheriff.

Sheriff Bob Roed said the crash occurred shortly after 6:45 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Railway Avenue and 27th Street NE.

Roed said the driver of the pickup was transported to Trinity Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not known.

