Minot B-52 conducts mission over Barents Sea, second diverts due to emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - STUTTGART, Germany – A B-52 stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base conducted a bomber task force mission Thursday over the Barents Sea near Norway and Russia with NATO allies, according to U.S. European Command.

A second B-52 was supposed to participate but safely diverted to RAF Fairford, England, due to a maintenance issue, according to EUCOM.

The bomber that completed the mission integrated with Greek and Norwegian aircraft and conducted aerial refueling operations with U.S. and Turkish forces, before returning to North Dakota, according to EUCOM.

Minot Air Force Base is one of two installations in the country that houses the B-52s, the other being Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Here is the link to the news release if you want more info: https://www.eucom.mil/article/40919/us-based-b-52-bomber-conducts-mission-over-barents-sea

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.