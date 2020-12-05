Impact of pandemic on Minot Public Schools budget plans

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday the Minot Public School Board discussed how the pandemic is impacting the district’s budget.

Fewer traveling trips have helped save money, but this year, there are also fewer students enrolled which means less federal funding for next year’s school budget.

Adequate school funding is a concern for the Smith family whose children rely on paraprofessionals in the Minot Public School District.

“If the school loses certain funding there is a chance it won’t be able to have people with her the whole entire day,” said Ashley Smith, Minot parent.

The state monitors the average daily membership of students in the district and factors that into to funding for schools. This year 100 fewer students are enrolled than this same time last year which could mean less money coming in.

”Potentially all things staying the same, we could be looking at a million-dollar shortfall in our money coming towards the state next year,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, MPS Superintendent.

To put that into context the overall school budget is roughly $118 million. The school has also managed to save any other areas like canceling school and conference trips.

”Virtually no one is traveling outside the district if they do a training it’s always online,” said Scott Moum, district business manager.

The CARES act has also helped pay for PPE, and technology which has helped alleviate some strain. Administrators said it is too soon to know where cuts if any would be made.

