Advertisement

Impact of pandemic on Minot Public Schools budget plans

20 dollar bills
20 dollar bills(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday the Minot Public School Board discussed how the pandemic is impacting the district’s budget.

Fewer traveling trips have helped save money, but this year, there are also fewer students enrolled which means less federal funding for next year’s school budget.

Adequate school funding is a concern for the Smith family whose children rely on paraprofessionals in the Minot Public School District.

“If the school loses certain funding there is a chance it won’t be able to have people with her the whole entire day,” said Ashley Smith, Minot parent.

The state monitors the average daily membership of students in the district and factors that into to funding for schools. This year 100 fewer students are enrolled than this same time last year which could mean less money coming in.

”Potentially all things staying the same, we could be looking at a million-dollar shortfall in our money coming towards the state next year,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, MPS Superintendent.

To put that into context the overall school budget is roughly $118 million. The school has also managed to save any other areas like canceling school and conference trips.

”Virtually no one is traveling outside the district if they do a training it’s always online,” said Scott Moum, district business manager.

The CARES act has also helped pay for PPE, and technology which has helped alleviate some strain. Administrators said it is too soon to know where cuts if any would be made.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 8.2% daily rate; 11,245 tests, 852 positive, 12 deaths
Elizabeth Hersbergen
Williston woman charged with assault of police officer
UPDATE: Bismarck police say Iceman and Thompson were both found safe

Latest News

B52 mission
Minot B-52 conducts mission over Barents Sea, second diverts due to emergency
Contact Trace
COVID positive individuals expected to inform their own close contacts
North Dakota AG, MHA Chairman react to Army Corps reversing “surplus water rule”
Pride of Dakota
Pride of Dakota goes on with COVID guidelines in place