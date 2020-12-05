Hettinger- Scranton Girls Basketball

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to girls basketball in Region-7 this winter, Hettinger-Scranton is probably a good place to start.

The Night Hawks have advanced to the State Tournament the past two seasons from that Region.

The Night Hawks are just a few practices into their 2020 campaign. Coach Kelly Pierce says the girls are practicing with their masks on.

“We go down to Denver for a week long team camp and that’s what they say it feels, like a little bit like we are playing at high altitude. It’s just not quite as easy to get your air, and we are early in the season, so we are far from in peak shape, so it is pretty difficult for the girls,” said Pierce.

The Night Hawks graduated three seniors from last year’s team, but they are returning two-time all-state selection Samantha Oase.

Pierce hopes his team will shoot a high percentage from outside the arch when opponents focus on Oase down low.

Pierce said: “We have a program where the kids really work hard, and they believe in what they are trying to do. I think offensively, we try to play through Samantha Oase in the post and play an inside out type of game and develop shooters. And, I think that’s one of the keys, you know, when teams have to key on a dominant post player. You have to shoot from the perimeter because you are going to be able to get those shots.”

Hettinger-Scranton plays in Region Seven. Pierce expects every team in the region to be a challenge.

“I think there’s five or six teams that have very easily come tournament time could be vying for that regional championship. We just hope as the season moves on that we can continue to play and continue to get better and better and be one of those top teams come tournament time,” said Pierce.

Pierce and the Night Hawks start the season Dec. 15 at Grant County.

