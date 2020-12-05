Dan’s Garden: Christmas Trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Besides cut Christmas trees like balsam fir, a lot of people put spruce that are potted in their house and use it as a Christmas tree, and after Christmas they put it in their shed or garage and plant it next April.

Also, flack trees are very popular, too, because their flame retardant and allergenic. And, a little bit of history that goes back 2,000 years in the Roman days before Christ people would bring trees in their house and decorate them.

And, that’s where this all started, in implied hope for the spring, because the days are starting to get longer. And, even the wreath goes way back. In the time since, it’s round, it implies eternity, and it’s evergreen, it shows internal life.

And of course, now we have candles of the four Sundays of the advent marking off the coming of Christ, and the flames of Christ and the flames of the candles which typify the light of Christ.

So, lots of these things are old-time traditions for thousands of years and they are still carried on now. Because the Christmas tree eventually ended up in Europe and Germany and ended up in England and all those early settlers came over to become our traditions now. So, a few tips.

And next week on to Christmas and until then good gardening.

