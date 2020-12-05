Dakota Stage Limited to implement pay-per-view plays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While more people are staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to online streaming services for entertainment.

How does this impact the theater industry?

Many like the Dakota Stage Limited are implementing pay-per-view services to allow plays to be streamed right from the comfort of someone’s home.

Soon, people will be able to find a direct link on the first page of the dakotastageltd.com website that will lead them to an embedded video player where they will pay and watch plays.

The first play that will be available for the pay-per-view option will be A Christmas Carol, which will be on the website as soon as the production company is done with editing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.