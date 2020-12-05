COVID positive individuals expected to inform their own close contacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As COVID-19 cases continued to increase in North Dakota, the role and responsibilities of contract tracers have continually evolved.

In March, when positive cases were under 100, contact tracers were making phone calls to anyone who was considered a close contact.

Now, daily positives can be in the thousands, so contact tracers are asking the person who tests positive to inform their own close contacts.

For months, North Dakota residents have been participating in mass testing events.

In March, contract tracers started the search for people who might have unknowingly had the virus transmitted to them, by calling each person identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive.

“If somebody is identified as a close contact, it depends on the situation on whether we recommend they get tested or quarantine,” said Levi Schlosser, epidemiologist for the Department of Health during an interview in March 2020.

Now with daily positives are peaking in the thousands.

“We’re educating our cases on how to notify their own contacts outside of their house-hold,” said Brenton Nesemeier, a field epidemiologist for the Department of Health.

COVID positive residents are sent an email containing a letter and fact sheet they can pass on to inform their close contacts.

“People that I talk too are a lot more educated. They know a little more about COVID and how it is transmitted,” said Nesemeier.

As of this week, the Department of Health has begun assigning case-workers to families, because homes are where a majority of transmissions take place.

“We want to make sure their case-worker stays the same throughout the entire process so the children aren’t assigned to someone who isn’t assigned to the father,” said Nesemeier.

If one family member tests positive, the case-worker will continue to follow up with other family members in order to track the virus and close contacts.

Newsemeier says the Department of Health is optimistic things will get easier with the promise of a vaccine and with North Dakota residents following stricter mask guidelines.

