CHI St. Alexius respiratory helmets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health has another device to help COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress.

It’s a respiratory helmet designed to improve oxygen flow and allow critically ill patients to breathe easier, remain conscious and avoid intubation.

The oxygen hoods were originally created to treat decompression in deep sea divers who remain submerged for long periods of time.

It surrounds the patient’s head from the neck up, sealing in life-saving oxygen.

CHI St. Alexius President Kurt Schley says: “Our critical care team is the first in North Dakota to offer oxygenated respiratory helmets. With the increasing number of COVID patients in our community and across the state, protecting our patients and our health care workers is important.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.