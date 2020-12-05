Advertisement

Bridger Anderson wins night 2 of NFR

Bridger Anderson
Bridger Anderson(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cowboy from Carrington collected one of the biggest wins of his career tonight by tying for first on night number two of the National Finals Rodeo.

After having a bit of a struggle on opening night. His 3.8-second run on Friday night was good enough to earn him the top spot on the night. He shared the go-round victory with two-time world champion Tyler Waguespack and pocketed $23,481 in the process.

With this win the former College National Finals Rodeo Champ is sitting 4th overall on the money list. The NFR continues tomorrow evening.

