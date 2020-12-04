Advertisement

Ward County leads state in cumulative deaths related to COVID-19

Ward County COVID-19 deaths
Ward County COVID-19 deaths(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ward County has had the largest number of cumulative deaths relating to the coronavirus to date, according to the North Dakota Department of Health website.

Ward County has 138 cumulative deaths, followed by Cass County with 132, and then Burleigh County with 127, as of Thursday.

The largest age group with the most cumulative deaths is 80-year-olds and up.

In Ward County, there has been a total of 7,775 positive tests and 7,103 total people recovered.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
Jonathan Affolter
19-year-old cited for admitting to drinking 18 beers before crash
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths

Latest News

State Education Budget Proposal
State Superintendent reacts to proposed education budget
Eagle Wings Community Fellowship
Spreading holiday cheer to service members at Minot Air Force Base
Christmas light displays map
Bismarck mom creates map and Facebook page to share Christmas light displays
Trinity Homes long-term care facility
COVID numbers decrease at Trinity Homes in Minot