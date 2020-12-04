Ward County leads state in cumulative deaths related to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ward County has had the largest number of cumulative deaths relating to the coronavirus to date, according to the North Dakota Department of Health website.

Ward County has 138 cumulative deaths, followed by Cass County with 132, and then Burleigh County with 127, as of Thursday.

The largest age group with the most cumulative deaths is 80-year-olds and up.

In Ward County, there has been a total of 7,775 positive tests and 7,103 total people recovered.

