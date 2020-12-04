Sylvan Learning sees slight influx in students during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With more students in distance learning, some tutoring companies are seeing an increase of students seeking help with homework across the country.

The owner of Sylvan Learning in Bismarck, Kari Weigel, said they’re seeing a slight rise in students this year but they’ve also seen a shift in what parents are looking for in a tutoring session.

Weigel said because of school shutdowns last spring, parents are looking fill in skill gaps, their students may have lost while learning from home.

Weigel said she’s notice first through third graders are missing some early reading skills that were taught last spring and she’s seen and spike in middle and high school math students as well.

Justin and Natalie Fisk lean on the teachers at Sylvan Learning to tutor their kids, and the pandemic hasn’t changed that. “It doesn’t replace school for our kids but its makes school go better,” said parent Justin Fisk.

The owner of Sylvan Learning in Bismarck, Kari Weigel, said they’ve seen an increase of 20% this year.

“One of the reasons I think families are calling us right now is they’re worried about their kids not understanding the things that they need to, to be successful,” said Weigel. Justin Fisk said every child learns differently but if tutoring improves their learning experience then parents should get additional teaching help for their kids.

“Its super fulfilling to see your kids really enjoy a little bit different activity a different way of learning, that supplements what they get. Whether it’s face-to-face or a hybrid model right now,” said Justin Fisk. This Fisk family said the will continue bringing their kids to tutoring as long as their children enjoy it and it’s beneficial to them.

Sylvan Learning in Bismarck is looking to hire teachers to become tutors and those interested can call 701-223-0010 for more information.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.