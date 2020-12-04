State Superintendent reacts to proposed education budget

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposed budget also includes increasing the state’s education budget.

Aimed at maintaining the state’s K through 12- per pupil payment levels, the budget includes plans to increase amounts given to lower and higher education.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler spoke out in favor of the Governor’s budget proposal saying she’s glad that that state is again demonstrating K-12 education remains a priority. But emphasis is also being given to colleges and universities.

The budget would dedicate 38% of ongoing revenue to K-12 school aid. That’s a 5% increase from 2013 and 2015.

Funding for higher education would also see a 2% increase from 2013-2015, with total funding proposed at $2.6 billion.

Funding for the Higher Education Challenge Program would also increase to $20 million to support North Dakota’s public colleges and universities. Baesler said that she and her office will continue to move forward during COVID with the Governor’s proposal in mind.

“This pandemic has been difficult for our schools, but it has also inspired many ideas about how we can improve in providing education. We look forward to having many conversations about making education better in the people’s forum that is the North Dakota Legislature,” said Baesler.

By requiring a two-to-one match in private donations, the proposed investment of $20 million from the state into the Challenge Grant program would bring $60 million into the higher education system.

