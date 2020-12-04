Advertisement

Spreading holiday cheer to service members at Minot Air Force Base

Eagle Wings Community Fellowship
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Eagle Wings Community Fellowship in Minot is spreading holiday spirit to military families at Minot Air Force Base.

For the last five years, the church gives customers the chance to purchase an additional tree for a military family. That tree will be kept aside until all the trees are sold.

Then, all the military trees are gathered and are taken to Minot Air Force Base, where military members can pick out a tree, at no charge.

Eric Alvarez helped come up with the idea.

A veteran himself, Alvarez said that this year of all years, its important remember our military members.

“People cannot travel. Families can’t get together. It’s really important that the community here shows how much they appreciate the military. This is one way we can bring the aromas, the spirit of Christmas back into a military family,” said Alvarez.

This year, the Buy a Tree for a Military Family project donated nine trees to the base.

