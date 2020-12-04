Spa owner and worker charged with two counts of human trafficking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two of the three suspects accused of facilitating prostitution at a Spa in Bismarck and Dickinson have been charged with human trafficking.

56-year-old Jiang Jennings and 64-year-old Lance Jacobson are charged with human trafficking-sexual servitude and human trafficking-forced labor.

Bismarck investigators say Jennings was responsible for recruiting the masseuses and Jacobson would arrange for their transportation to Bismarck from California and New York.

Craig Grorud, a third suspect, charged with facilitating prostitution, told police the masseuses would work seven days a week and would sleep on the massage tables.

According to the affidavit, Grorud said the masseuses would have to pay to stay the night at the spa.

He told investigators they would receive $5 for a massage and then would receive extra money for sexual services.

Investigators said the masseuses would see four or five clients each day.

The affidavit also says the masseuses would eventually have to pay for their transportation to and from California or New York.

