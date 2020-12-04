Riverwood Golf Course reopens in December

Advertisement

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be challenging finding fun socially distant activities to do these days, safe things to do with the family in light of the pandemic. But, this year one outdoor option might just be the hole-in-one you’re looking for.

Riverwood Golf Course reopened its driving range on Thursday.

The golf course is usually closed by mid-November due to snowy and cold temperatures and to prep the green for next year. However, management decided to open the range back up because the weather has been so nice.

“COVID cut into everybody’s play. I think I was in quarantine for like seven weeks this year. So, that’s seven weeks I wasn’t down here. So, for it to open up now and be able to hit some golf balls, that’s pretty nice,” said Long-Time Riverwood Golfer Jeff Macqueen.

The range will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather permits.

