Rapid COVID testing for staff to come to Minot Public Schools

By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – Last week Your News Leader reported that Minot Public Schools would begin participating in a pilot program that focuses on rapid COVID testing of the school district’s staff.

Now, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said they have been chosen to be included in a second pilot program that will offer the rapid tests to teachers in three schools in the Magic City.

The program was approved by the Department of Health and the Incident Command Center this week.

Magic City Campus, Jim Hill Middle School and Perkett Elementary will host the tests.

Vollmer said those schools were chosen based on data that locates where testing would be most useful.

Minot Public Schools staff will be responsible for conducting the test on themselves.

Vollmer said the option to takes the rapid tests is completely voluntary

