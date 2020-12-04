NTSB final report says pilot error caused 2018 fatal Air Medical crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board says the 2018 Air Medical Crash was caused by the pilot’s failure to maintain control of the airplane.

The report states the plane made a right descending turn, which was inconsistent with the intended flight track and ATC-provided clearance.

The report states: “However, there was insufficient information to determine how it was initiated and when the pilot became aware of the airplane’s state in the dark night. Yet, the absence of a distress call or communication with ATC about the airplane’s deviation suggest the pilot was not initially aware of the change in state.”

The report goes on to say the structural failure of the plane indicates the pilot was attempting to initiate a pull-up maneuver in an attempt to recover from a spiral dive.

According to the report, both wings, the horizontal stabilizer, both elevators and both engines separated from the plane before hitting the ground.

The report said there was no evidence of any pre-existing conditions that would have degraded the strength of the airplane structure at the fraction location.

“An examination of the engines, propeller and available systems showed no mechanical malfunctions or failure that could have contributed to the accident,” read the report.

Two medical personal and a pilot died in the Nov. 18, 2018 crash.

The crew was on their way to Willison to pick up a patient for transport.

