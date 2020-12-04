Non-profits received much-needed help on Giving Tuesday

MINOT, N.D. – Giving Tuesday is the annual holiday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday in which the public is encouraged to donate to non-profits.

It’s something many community leaders said was much needed this year.

Jill McDonald, the director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, said the need for services is up 30 percent, but donations have slowed.

This Tuesday, Scheels donated $2,500 to the nonprofit, and Town and Country Credit Union donated $100 dollars.

McDonald said she is thankful to the community for their support.

“It is such a huge gift especially this year when we have not been able to fundraise to our typical capacity. However, our requests for services from people that live right here in our community have gone significantly up,” said McDonald.

Both of those donations will be matched by the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation as a part of their Twice Blessed Campaign.

