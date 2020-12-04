Advertisement

Non-profits received much-needed help on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Giving Tuesday is the annual holiday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday in which the public is encouraged to donate to non-profits.

It’s something many community leaders said was much needed this year.

Jill McDonald, the director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, said the need for services is up 30 percent, but donations have slowed.

This Tuesday, Scheels donated $2,500 to the nonprofit, and Town and Country Credit Union donated $100 dollars.

McDonald said she is thankful to the community for their support.

“It is such a huge gift especially this year when we have not been able to fundraise to our typical capacity. However, our requests for services from people that live right here in our community have gone significantly up,” said McDonald.

Both of those donations will be matched by the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation as a part of their Twice Blessed Campaign.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths
Jonathan Affolter
19-year-old cited for admitting to drinking 18 beers before crash
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase

Latest News

Remembering Louis Hanson
Bismarck 164th Infantry Regiment solider dies at 101
Gov. Doug Burgum
Clashing bonding bills with Gov. Burgum’s executive budget
Sylvan Learning
Sylvan Learning sees slight influx in students during pandemic
Rapid Testing
Rapid COVID testing for staff to come to Minot Public Schools
Long-term care residents
Long-term care residents and family say miss the days they could see each other