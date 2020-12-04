Advertisement

NDDOT Project outline approved

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation passed the new Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The improvement plan sets the outline for work on state highways, interstates and county roads over the next four years.

The total cost of projects in the Minot district in that time is more than $175 million.

Most of the cost comes from rural projects.

The plan covers more than 8,600 miles of roadway statewide.

