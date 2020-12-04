Advertisement

NDDOT connecting with the people

Transportation Connection
Transportation Connection(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is running a program on their website called the Transportation Connection.

Its aim is to help the department plan the future of transportation in the state.

It includes surveys for youth, tribes and for people to help pick the priorities for the state.

A section educates people on the budget and how it’s funded.

It asks people how they would like to help balance that budget.

The online platform can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 8.2% daily rate; 11,245 tests, 852 positive, 12 deaths
Elizabeth Hersbergen
Williston woman charged with assault of police officer
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase

Latest News

County by County, December 4, 2020
Minot Public Schools to continue with current instruction model
Minot Public School administrators preparing to adjust quarantine guidelines
Wesley Meyer
Mandan Police Department seeks public’s help locating missing 63-year-old man
Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
NDDOT Project outline approved