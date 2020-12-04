NDDOT connecting with the people

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is running a program on their website called the Transportation Connection.

Its aim is to help the department plan the future of transportation in the state.

It includes surveys for youth, tribes and for people to help pick the priorities for the state.

A section educates people on the budget and how it’s funded.

It asks people how they would like to help balance that budget.

The online platform can be found here.

