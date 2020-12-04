Advertisement

Minot Public School board approves changes to Reintegration Plan

Reintegration Plan
Reintegration Plan(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Thursday the Minot Public School Board made changes to the reintegration plan that include altering what it would mean for the district under code red.

Under category red students in the district would have had to go to distance learning full time, but now that will not necessarily happen unless instructed by the governor, a major outbreak occurs, or schools become short-staffed.

Instead of the entire district going to distance learning, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said it may only be a single school or class.

The committee determined that data shows there has been no significant outbreak in the schools, and students are less likely to catch the virus in school, than if they were in distance learning.

“The idea of it is that in red, we’re going to continue to operate unless the numbers are so high in our schools that we can’t, or we can’t staff our schools,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said the reintegration committee will follow the data in making those decisions.

